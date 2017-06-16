Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city.
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city. Mike Balsamo AP Photo
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city. Mike Balsamo AP Photo

Nation & World

June 16, 2017 4:04 AM

3 teen police volunteers steal LAPD cars, stun guns

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck says three teenagers in a program for those who may want to become officers stole three patrol vehicles before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes.

Beck says two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 used a vacationing sergeant's name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars right out of a stationhouse parking lot. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

The three were arrested Wednesday after two pursuits ended with crashes in South Los Angeles. A third police car was later recovered around the corner from a police station.

Beck said he had ordered a thorough review of the department's cadet program and policies for managing inventory.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos