The Latest: Louisville to appeal Pitino ban, NCAA penalties

FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. The NCAA suspended Pitino, Thursday, June 15, 2017, for five ACC games following sex scandal investigation. A former men's basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo