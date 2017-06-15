Nation & World

June 15, 2017 7:00 AM

Germany: Man kills 2 children, seriously wounds 1

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Authorities in Germany say a man has stabbed two of his children to death and seriously injured another in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Prosecutors in the state capital Erfurt say the children's mother came home from a hospital stay Thursday to find her three sons with serious injuries.

The 1-year-old and 4-year-old sons subsequently died, while a 3-year-old is in a critical condition.

German news agency dpa reported that the 27-year-old man was also present in the home in Altenfeld, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Frankfurt.

The suspect was arrested and is in a hospital receiving treatment for self-inflicted wounds.

