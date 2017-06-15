Nation & World

June 15, 2017 5:33 AM

Actress Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia

Rebel Wilson has won a defamation trial in Australia against a magazine publisher that the Australian actress accused of costing her Hollywood roles.

Articles claimed she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

The Victoria state Supreme Court jury of six women deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict on Thursday against Bauer Media, publisher of Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK.

Justice John Dixon will decide how much money to award the 37-year-old actress, best known for her work in comedies such as "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids."

Wilson said outside court she feels the "stain" had been removed from her reputation.

