Cubs draft son of woman killed in 2015 church shooting

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2017, Chris Singleton poses with his sister, Camryn, left, and his brother, Caleb, right, before the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Chicago Cubs have drafted Chris Singleton, whose mother was among those killed two years ago during the shooting inside a South Carolina church. Singleton was selected Wednesday by the defending World Series champions with the final pick of the 19th round, No. 585 overall. He is a right-handed-hitting center fielder at Charleston Southern University. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo