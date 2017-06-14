Nation & World

June 14, 2017 2:22 PM

DC police say 2 arrests made in Turkish embassy melee case

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

Police say two men have been arrested for their role in a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during a visit to Washington by Turkey's president last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement that Sinan Narin had been arrested in Virginia on an aggravated assault charge.

It said Eyup Yildirim had been arrested in New Jersey on charges of assault with significant bodily injury and aggravated assault.

The department released no further details about the suspects but said additional information would be available Wednesday.

U.S. officials had strongly criticized the Turkish government after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security forces pushed past police and violently broke up a protest outside the residence on May 16.

