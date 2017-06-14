Nation & World

June 14, 2017 10:44 AM

New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes scene at shooting site

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at a congressional baseball practice in the Washington area when a gunman shot and wounded several people, including a U.S. representative from Louisiana.

Pearce during an interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/u0XUaR ) describes the scene at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, as confusing and traumatic.

Pearce says the gunman fired dozens of shots, and the shooter was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police.

He says people were trying to help the wounded by dragging them off the field while not knowing the shooter's exact location.

The wounded include a House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise.

Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation also spoke out after the shooting. Sen. Martin Heinrich called the shooting shocking, saying it was sick that someone would turn a gun on the nation's leaders.

Nation & World Videos