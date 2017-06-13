Nation & World

June 13, 2017 8:30 AM

Finnish PM starts talks with secessionists to stay in power

The Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia

Finland's prime minister has started talks to expand his government after his center-right coalition said it no longer can work with The Finns, a eurosceptic party that has elected an anti-immigration and anti-European Union hardliner as leader.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila says he could include the New Alternative group created Tuesday when some 20 people, or nearly half The Finns' members in Parliament, split from the party.

Tuesday's move will enable Sipila's government to carry on, as it would command 106 seats in the 200-seat Parliament.

Sipila's centrists and his conservative coalition partner said Monday they have nothing in common with Jussi Halla-aho, the new leader of The Finns, who has been convicted several times of hate speech.

