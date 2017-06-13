Nation & World

June 13, 2017 8:30 AM

The Latest: Names of inmates sought in Georgia released

The Associated Press
EATONTON, Ga.

The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport.

The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards weren't immediately released.

___

9:00 a.m.

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards and inmates haven't been released.

