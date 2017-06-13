Japan crown prince vows to be devoted emperor like father

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito speaks to the media during a press conference at Togu Palace before his visit to Denmark, in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Prince Naruhito has pledged to tackle every task of an emperor with devotion and care just like his father when he assumes the Chrysanthemum throne. Emperor Akihito last August expressed his wish to abdicate, though in veiled language, citing his age and health. Kyodo News via AP)