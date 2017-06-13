Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shooting

Policemen arrive at a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said. Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody. The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said. dpa via AP Sven Hoppe