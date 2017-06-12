Five-Star Movement's leader Beppe Grillo casts his ballot for Italy's mayoral elections in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement was seeking to expand power in mayoral elections being held Sunday in some 1,000 towns and small cities across the country.
Nation & World

June 12, 2017 5:19 AM

Populists' surge in Italy stops in voting for Italy's mayors

The Associated Press
ROME

Nearly complete Italian mayoral election results confirm that voters have rejected populist candidates.

With most ballots counted from elections a day earlier in a thousand small cities and towns, the 5-Star Movement imploded in all big races including in Genoa, home of leader-comic Beppe Grillo.

Voters thrashed the anti-euro movement, which bills itself as anti-establishment, exactly a year after 5-Stars captured Rome's city hall, fueling the populists' ambitions to win a national election.

In all but one of the top cities up for grabs, candidates from center-right and center-left alliances earned berths in June 25 runoffs, since none clinched more than 50 percent of the votes.

The exception was Palermo, where 40 percent is the threshold. There anti-Mafia maverick Leoluca Orlando won a fifth term.

