Fireworks illuminate the main square after the coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders claimed victory in general elections in Kosovo capital Pristina on Monday, June 12, 2017. The coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders has won the most votes in Kosovo's general election, which also saw a surge in popularity for a nationalist party, according to preliminary results. Visar Kryeziu AP Photo
Nation & World

June 12, 2017 2:16 AM

Ex-rebels' group leads in Kosovo election preliminary result

The Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo

Nearly complete results in Kosovo's national election are showing that a coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders is leading with a third of the vote.

Democracy in Action, a monitoring group, said Monday that 87 percent of Sunday's vote had been counted.

The monitors say the nationalist Movement for Self-determination is at about 27 percent, trailed by a coalition led by former Prime Minister Isa Mustafa with around 25 percent.

No group can govern alone and a coalition is likely.

Final results for the new 120-seat parliament are expected later in the week. Twenty seats in parliament are reserved for ethnic Serbs and other minorities.

