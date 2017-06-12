In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, a Muslim woman reads the Quran at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.
June 12, 2017 12:37 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

Myanmar navy ships and fishing boats navigated high waves in bad weather last week to retrieve bodies and debris from the waters where a military plane carrying 122 people, including 15 children, crashed. The plane took off from Myeik, also known as Mergui, and was heading for Yangon when contact was lost southwest of Dawei, formerly known as Tavoy.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, six Islamic militants accused by Indonesian police of plotting to fire a rocket at downtown Singapore from a nearby island were sentenced to prison on charges of harboring and training extremists. The judge said there wasn't enough evidence to prove the rocket plot.

Muslims across the world, including in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.

