Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley

Nation & World

June 11, 2017 11:12 PM

Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Jurors likely will see body camera video from the scene of a 2015 police shooting during this week's testimony in the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Prosecutors say the video from Ray Tensing's body camera shows there was no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop. Tensing has said he thought Sam DuBose, who was black, was trying to kill him with his car and that he fired a shot to stop the threat to his life.

Jurors watched the video in Tensing's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last November.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos