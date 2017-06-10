Nation & World

June 10, 2017 2:09 PM

Western Michigan city breaks sand angel world record

The Associated Press
LUDINGTON, Mich.

A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom.

A Guinness judge verified the record.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what's been dubbed "Be Someone's Angel." The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital's cancer service center.

The effort was part of "Love Ludington" weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos