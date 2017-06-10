Nation & World

June 10, 2017 5:05 AM

Spanish victim of London attacks died of stab to the back

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Spain's Foreign Ministry says a British autopsy concluded that Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who confronted assailants during last weekend's attacks in London, died after being stabbed in the back.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with official policy, said Saturday that Echeverria's family shared the information with the ministry after the autopsy was performed on Friday.

Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old Echeverria using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground during last Saturday's attacks on and near London Bridge. He was employed in London by HSBC bank.

Seven other people also died in the attack on June 3.

