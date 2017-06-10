Debris fly as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 9, 2017. It's unclear how many people remain trapped in Marawi as government troops battle Muslim militants led by the so-called "Maute" group but army officers have put the figure this week at anywhere from 150 to 1,000.
Debris fly as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 9, 2017. It's unclear how many people remain trapped in Marawi as government troops battle Muslim militants led by the so-called "Maute" group but army officers have put the figure this week at anywhere from 150 to 1,000. Aaron Favila AP Photo
Debris fly as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 9, 2017. It's unclear how many people remain trapped in Marawi as government troops battle Muslim militants led by the so-called "Maute" group but army officers have put the figure this week at anywhere from 150 to 1,000. Aaron Favila AP Photo

Nation & World

June 10, 2017 2:08 AM

13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants

The Associated Press
ILIGAN, Philippines

The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.

It's the biggest single-day loss for government troops since they began fighting militants allied with the Islamic State group who seized Marawi on May 13 and are still occupying parts of the city.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo says the marines were killed in daylong close-quarter combat on Friday. Forty other marines were wounded.

The government earlier said that the unrest had left 20 civilians, 134 militants and 39 government troops dead.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos