Kansas man accused of hate crime in death of Indian citizen

FILE - In this Monday, May 15, 2017 file photo, Adam Purinton, charged in the Olathe Austins bar shootings, appears in Division 8 at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Olathe, Kan. cting Assistant Attorney General Thomas E. Wheeler, II, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and United States Attorney Thomas E. Beall of the District of Kansas, announced Friday, June 9, 2017 that Purinton, 52, of Olathe, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime and fire arms charges. The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool, File David Eulitt