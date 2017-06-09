This undated photo released by the Alabama Department of Corrections, shows Robert Bryant Melson, in Atmore, Ala. Melson is scheduled to be executed June 8, 2017, in Alabama by lethal injection after being convicted of killing three fast food restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.
Nation & World

June 09, 2017 3:09 AM

Man executed in Alabama for killing 3 workers during robbery

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
ATMORE, Ala.

A man convicted of killing three people during the 1994 robbery of an Alabama fast-food restaurant was put to death by lethal injection.

Authorities say 46-year-old Robert Melson was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. CDT Thursday at a southwest Alabama prison. The execution was the state's second of the year.

State prosecutors said Melson and another man who used to work at the restaurant, robbed a Popeye's in Gadsden, 60 miles northeast of Birmingham, and Melson opened fire on four employees in the restaurant's freezer.

Nathaniel Baker, Tamika Collins and Darrell Collier were killed. The surviving employee, Bryant Archer, crawled for help and was able to identify one of the robbers as the former worker which led police to Melson.

