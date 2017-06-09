This combination photo shows director Roman Polanski at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2017, left, and Polanski at a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse on Aug. 8, 1977. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim, Samantha Geimer, will appeal to a Los Angeles judge on Friday, June 9, 2017, to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.
Nation & World

June 09, 2017 2:07 AM

Polanski's victim to play supporting role for him in court

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Polanski's lawyer says Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to make the case that Polanski has served his time.

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski's bid to end the case, but has never appeared on his behalf in court.

Attorney Harland Braun wants a judge to release sealed testimony he believes will show judicial misconduct years ago. He wants to use transcripts to get an international arrest warrant lifted that confines Polanski to three European countries.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

