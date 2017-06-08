Nation & World

June 08, 2017 6:31 AM

Probe into Stockholm truck attack to last until end of year

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A Swedish investigator says the probe into the April 7 attack when a stolen truck rammed into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, killing five and injuring 14, will last until the end of the year.

Christer Nilsson says he expects that formal charges against the suspect, a 39-year-old Uzbek man, will be ready after that — "give or take a couple of months."

Lawyers for Rakhmat Akilov say he has admitted driving the truck 1,100 meters (3,600 feet) down a main pedestrian shopping street.

Nilsson said Thursday that 65 people are working on the case and 1,279 people have been questioned, adding that one reason for the lengthy probe is the number of victims.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos