Nation & World

June 08, 2017 3:26 AM

Police arrest 6 in actions directed against terror in UK

The Associated Press
LONDON

Police have arrested six men in actions directed against terror in the U.K. as a tense nation begins voting in a national election.

Detectives from London police's counterterrorism command raided properties in east London on Thursday, detaining three people on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offenses.

The three, who were not connected to the weekend attack on London Bridge, are being questioned at a south London police station.

Separately, police investigating the London Bridge attack made three arrests in Ilford, also in east London, late Wednesday.

Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack in which three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then launched a knife rampage. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

Police shot and killed the attackers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos