Keith Urban accepts the award for male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on in background right is presenter Katherine Heigl.
Keith Urban accepts the award for male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on in background right is presenter Katherine Heigl. Photo by Wade Payne
Keith Urban accepts the award for male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on in background right is presenter Katherine Heigl. Photo by Wade Payne

Nation & World

June 07, 2017 9:35 PM

Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

— Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

— Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

— Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

— Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

— CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

— Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos