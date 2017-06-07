South Korea: North Korea fires several short-range missiles

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks along his viewing balcony during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired several projectiles off its east coast on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo