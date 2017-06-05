President Donald Trump signs a decision memo and a letter to members of Congress outlining the principles of his plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington.
June 05, 2017 8:03 PM

White House aide says Russia probe 'detracts' from agenda

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The White House director of legislative affairs says the ongoing investigations into possible links between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign have undoubtedly detracted from the administration's agenda.

Marc Short tells reporters at a White House briefing Monday evening that, "There's no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda."

He adds that it also "detracts from what we're trying to deliver to the American people."

Short spoke Monday to reporters about the president's legislative priorities, including health care reform and tax cuts.

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill later this week. Trump fired Comey last month. Several investigations into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election are ongoing.

