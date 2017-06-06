Michael Eric Dyson replacing Franken on Bill Maher's show

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT BILL MAHER IS ON RIGHT - In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, right, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017. Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with the Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night. HBO via AP Janet Van Ham