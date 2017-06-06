RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT BILL MAHER IS ON RIGHT - In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, right, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017. Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with the Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT BILL MAHER IS ON RIGHT - In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, right, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017. Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with the Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night. HBO via AP Janet Van Ham

June 06, 2017 11:06 AM

Michael Eric Dyson replacing Franken on Bill Maher's show

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

HBO says academic Michael Eric Dyson will be filling this week's guest slot after Sen. Al Franken bowed out of "Real Time with Bill Maher" in the wake of Maher's use of a racial slur last week.

Maher was roundly criticized for using the N-word in a joking reference to himself as a house slave. Although he later apologized, Franken called his remark "inappropriate and offensive."

Dyson, an African-American author and Georgetown University sociology professor, tweeted a measured defense of Maher. While declaring that the N-word "should be reserved for black use," he called Maher "a champion of many figures for black justice."

Musician-actor Ice Cube, journalist David Gregory, former Florida Rep. David Jolly and activist Symone Sanders will also appear.

"Real Time" airs live Friday at 10 p.m. EDT.

