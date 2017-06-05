Nation & World

June 05, 2017 3:42 AM

India hopes new rocket can carry humans into space

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's space agency is preparing to launch its heaviest rocket carrying a communication satellite from a launch pad off the country's southeastern coast.

The Indian Space Research Organization said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III rocket is scheduled to lift off Monday afternoon from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh state.

Scientists say the rocket could be used in the future to carry an astronaut into space, something that only Russia, the United States and China have done.

India hopes the rocket, which weighs 3,136 kilograms (6,914 pounds), will expand its commercial launch business.

