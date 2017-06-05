Ex-gov of Mexican coastal state arrested at Panama airport

FILE - In this July 4, 2010 file photo, Roberto Borge, then candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, for governor of the state of Quintana Roo, celebrates after preliminary results showed he held a lead in the state elections in Chetumal, Mexico. Borge, a fugitive ex-governor wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars was arrested in Panama, Mexican authorities said early Monday, June 5, 2017. A statement from the federal Attorney General's Office said Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was detained at the Panama City airport just as he was to board a flight to Paris. Israel Leal, File AP Photo