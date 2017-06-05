Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial

FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial. Matt Rourke AP Photo