Twins beat Angels 3-2 when replay decision calls Revere out

A video review overturned Ben Revere's stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday behind Miguel Sano's go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out. Eric Young Jr. took a called strike, Kintzler made a pair of pickoff throws to first and Revere took off for second as Young swung and missed.
Revere slid headfirst ahead of catcher Jason Castro's throw to shortstop Ehire Adrianza, and second base umpire Clint Fagan called him safe. But Revere slid past the base as Adrianza tagged his left foot. After Twins manager Paul Molitor challenged the call, Revere was called out about 1 minute, 45 seconds later. Kintzler earned his 15th save in 17 chances as Minnesota took three of four from the Angels to open a 10-game trip.
