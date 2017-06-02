Authorities: Several demonstrators killed in Kabul protest

A man looks at the coffin of a victim who died in Wednesday's massive bombing, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Afghans mourned the loss of family members, friends and colleagues on Thursday, a day after the truck bomb exploded in the capital leaving at least 90 people dead and more than 450 others wounded in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014. Rahmat Gul AP Photo