Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

FILE - In this April 27, 2012, file photo, Chris Cornell, at left, and his wife, Vicky Karayiannis attend the celebration of "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone," in Los Angeles. Vicky Cornell. Cornell says in a statement Thursday, June 1, 2017 that she’s still awaiting toxicology reports she hopes will clarify the circumstances around her late husband’s apparent suicide. Katy Winn, File AP Photo