Duterte slams Chelsea Clinton again for rape joke criticism

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech at a swearing in ceremony of officials of various municipalities at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 1, 2017. During the speech Duterte denounced Chelsea Clinton in an expletive-laden speech for the second straight day after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers. As its usual practice, his office muted the foul language in an edited video of his speech. Aaron Favila AP Photo