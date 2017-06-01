FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati.
Nation & World

June 01, 2017 12:12 AM

Hearing set on news media access in police shooting retrial

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Tuesday released potential jurors for the murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz wants to keep the case in Cincinnati and had ordered restrictions on the use of electronic devices and the number of reporters in the courtroom. News organizations including The Associated Press filed a successful appeal, saying she had to show compelling reasons for such measures.

She withdrew her order and scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

