Covered-up chic: Big brands wake up to 'modest fashion'

A member of staff poses for a picture at the aab boutiq store at Upton Park, in London, Monday May 22, 2017. “Mainstream fashion is now talking about modest fashion as a thing. Ten years ago, if you were a brand coming from a religious background and tried to sell it in department stores, calling it a modest or Muslim brand would be a kiss of death,” said Reina Lewis, a professor at the London College of Fashion who has written two books about the topic. While the majority of those interested in covered-up fashion are young, cosmopolitan Muslim women, “the term ‘modesty’ emerged in the niche market as a useful one because it’s not faith-specific,” Lewis added. Tim Ireland AP Photo