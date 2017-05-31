Baby hippo Fiona makes her media debut at zoo, explores pool

FILE – In this April 12, 2017, file photo, visitors read a sign about a Nile hippopotamus named Fiona born prematurely Jan. 24, as they pass through the Hippo Cove exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo scheduled a Wednesday, May 31, event for news media to photograph the female hippo navigating a 9-foot-deep pool in the exhibit, a step toward Fiona eventually appearing in the exhibit during the zoo's public operating hours. John Minchillo, File AP Photo