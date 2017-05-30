Nation & World

May 30, 2017 10:31 PM

Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press
NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

The Minnesota Democrat did not cite any evidence, but he offered an aggressive take on the investigations into the Republican president Tuesday night during an appearance in New York City with late-night comedy legend David Letterman.

Letterman pushed Franken for his "feeling" about Trump's connection to the Russians.

Franken responded that he believes "there was some cooperation between the Trump campaign and the Russians."

Franken says voters will learn the truth once a special counsel is done investigating.

The Minnesota senator's appearance was part of a media tour designed to promote his new political memoir.

