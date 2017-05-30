White House communications director resigns amid tensions

In this photo taken March 29, 2017, the main residence of the White House in Washington and the West Wing, right, as seen, Wednesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. A top White House communications staffer has resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo