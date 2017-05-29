National Spelling Bee becoming easier to predict

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Nihar Janga of Austin, Texas, reacts to correctly spelling a word during the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md. To the fans watching on ESPN, Janga's win last year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee was a shock: He was only 11 years old, a fifth-grader appearing in the bee for the first time, competing against 8th-graders with deep voices and facial hair. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo