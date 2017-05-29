Finland's president to seek re-election in 2018

FILE - A Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attending a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. Finland's president has announced he will seek re-election next year for another six-year term as the Nordic country's head of state. Niinisto said in a televised statement Monday, May 29, 2017, that he will run as an independent candidate in the January election. Pool photo via AP, File Sergei Karpukhin