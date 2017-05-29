6-day war begets 50 years of conflict for Israel

File - This June 10, 1967 file photo shows jubilant Israeli troops in Sinai, Egypt, during the Six-Day War. It may well be remembered as a pyrrhic victory for Israel: a six-day war in which it vanquished several Arab armies, only to be saddled with a 50-year fight with the Palestinians for the Holy Land. A half century after the watershed 1967 Mideast war, many in Israel think the lighting victory planted the seeds of doom. AP Photo, File)