Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Ostlund's "The Square"

Director Lynne Ramsay, right, and actor Joaquin Phoenix pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Actor Joaquin Phoenix poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Actress and jury member Uma Thurman poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Actress Eva Green poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Actors Adrien Brody, left, and Mathieu Amalric pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Director Ruben Ostlund with his Palme d'Or award for his film The Square during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Actress Diane Kruger with her Best Actress award for her role in the film In The Fade poses for photographers during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Director Fatih Akin, right, and actress Diane Kruger pose for photographers upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Jury members Will Smith, left, and Jessica Chastain pose for photographers upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Photo by Arthur Mola
Diane Kruger reacts after she was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role in the film In The Fade, during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Jury member Will Smith waves to fans upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Photo by Arthur Mola
Director Andrey Zvyagintsev with his Jury Prize award for his film Loveless poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Directors Lynne Ramsay with her joint Best screenplay award for the film You Were Never Really Here poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Directors Lynne Ramsay, left, with her joint Best screenplay award and actor Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor award both for the film You Were Never Really Here, pose for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Director Ruben Ostlund, centre, with his Palme d'Or award for his film The Square, presented by actress Juliette Binoche, left, and jury president Pedro Almodovar during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Directors Yorgos Lanthimos with his joint Best screenplay award for the film A Killing of a Sacred Deer poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
