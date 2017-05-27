Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates next to Barcelona's Paco Alcacer after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday May 27, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates next to Barcelona's Paco Alcacer after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday May 27, 2017. Daniel Ochoa de Olza AP Photo
Nation & World

May 27, 2017 4:34 PM

Barcelona wins Copa del Rey in Luis Enrique's last game

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
MADRID

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey in coach Luis Enrique's final game with the club after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paco Alcacer scored in the first half as Barcelona won its third straight copa and 29th all-time.

It allowed Luis Enrique to cap his three-year stint with the Catalan club with one last trophy, his ninth out of 13 possible.

It was the final competitive match at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon Stadium, which will be demolished to give way to a housing complex. Atletico moves into a new venue next season.

Alaves' only goal came with a superb free kick shot by Theo Hernandez, who was on loan from Atletico.

Nation & World Videos