Greek, Turkish Cypriots link arms across border for peace

Greek and Turkish Cypriots hold hands each other as they gather across the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone, that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, to call to the rival leaders of the two communities to "Unite Cyprus Now" in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, May 27, 2017. United Nations envoy called off meditation efforts with the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit to aim for an overall reunification deal. Petros Karadjias AP Photo