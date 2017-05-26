Nation & World

May 26, 2017 2:59 PM

Health Ministry: 28 killed in Libya militia fighting

RAMI MUSA Associated Press
BENGHAZI, Libya

The spokesman for the Libyan health ministry says a total of 28 people have been killed and over 130 wounded in intense fighting between militias in the capital, Tripoli.

Anwar Nasr told The Associated Press that most of the injuries were sustained from the gun battles among rival militias in Tripoli on Friday.

The fighting started in the early morning among different militias vying for power, among them militias aligned with the U.N.-brokered government and others.

According to Hashim Bishr, a former security official, 23 of those killed were militiamen affiliated to the U.N.-backed government.

