Iraqis demand compensation after US probe into Mosul strike

A child plays among the ruins of a house in western Mosul on Friday, May 26, 2017, destroyed in a March 17 coalition airstrike that killed more than 100 people. A coalition investigation released on Thursday asserted that the strike had targeted two Islamic State snipers and the destruction had been caused by a large amount of explosives IS militants had placed in the building, a claim disputed by survivors and neighbors. Balint Szlanko AP Photo