$95.6M awarded to Philadelphia building collapse survivor

FILE - In this June 5, 2013 file photo rescue personnel search the scene of a building collapse in downtown Philadelphia. An arbitrator has awarded $95.6 million to a Ukrainian immigrant who was seriously injured in a 2013 Philadelphia building collapse. Mariya Plekan's attorney, Andrew Stern, announced the division of the $227 million settlement on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Jacqueline Larma, File AP Photo