NATO, the world's biggest military alliance, explained

FILE - In this Tuesday July 28, 2015 file photo NATO country flags wave outside NATO headquarters in Brussels. It sounds strange to characterize the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a huge gun club, but the comparison can be useful in understanding the world's biggest military alliance. Like many gun clubs, NATO _ where President Donald Trump is meeting other alliance leaders for the first time Thursday _ actually has no weapons of its own. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo