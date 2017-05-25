Foreigners detained in Japan stage hunger strike to stay

Foreign residents rest in front of the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Tokyo, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Dozens of people seeking to immigrate to Japan have staged a hunger strike while in detention, highlighting what human-rights advocates criticize as the shoddy treatment of foreigners here. Supporter Mitsuru Miyasako told reporters Thursday many had been recruited to work in Japan during the “bubble economy” about 30 years ago but now were being told to go home. None has been charged with a crime. About half are seeking refugee status, although only about 0.3 percent of such applicants are awarded asylum here. Many have had children in Japan. The hunger strike, which started May 9 with 22 people in a Tokyo center, expanded to 70 people there. Thirty people in another city joined. It ended Tuesday, May 23. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo